TE Oscar Delp taking pre-draft visits with Buccaneers, Chargers this week

One of the draft’s top tight ends is continuing a busy stretch this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Georgia’s Oscar Delp is visiting with the Buccaneers and Chargers this week.

Delp previously had top-30 visits with the Patriots, Ravens, and Vikings last week.

Delp did not work out at the scouting combine after a hairline fracture was revealed in his foot during a routine X-ray. But Delp was able to work out at Georgia’s Pro Day last month.

An experienced player at Georgia, Delp was on the field for 55 games with 34 starts. He totaled 70 receptions for 854 yards with nine touchdowns. That includes 21 receptions for 248 yards and four TDs in 2025.