 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TE Oscar Delp taking pre-draft visits with Buccaneers, Chargers this week

  
Published April 14, 2026 11:49 AM

One of the draft’s top tight ends is continuing a busy stretch this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Georgia’s Oscar Delp is visiting with the Buccaneers and Chargers this week.

Delp previously had top-30 visits with the Patriots, Ravens, and Vikings last week.

Delp did not work out at the scouting combine after a hairline fracture was revealed in his foot during a routine X-ray. But Delp was able to work out at Georgia’s Pro Day last month.

An experienced player at Georgia, Delp was on the field for 55 games with 34 starts. He totaled 70 receptions for 854 yards with nine touchdowns. That includes 21 receptions for 248 yards and four TDs in 2025.