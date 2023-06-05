 Skip navigation
Teair Tart signs restricted free agent tender

  
Published June 5, 2023 07:44 AM
June 5, 2023 08:56 AM
The Titans have gotten one of their defensive players back in the fold.

Defensive tackle Teair Tart has signed his restricted free agent tender, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

Tennessee tendered Tart at the second-round level. He’ll earn $4.304 million in 2023.

Tart joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has appeared in 34 games with 27 starts.

He started 16 games in 2022, recording 34 tackles with five tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, six passes defensed, and an interception. He was on the field for 44 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.