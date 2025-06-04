Tee Higgins: I plan on staying healthy because offense could be deadly

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins got the long-term contract that he’s been looking for this offseason and he’s now focused on two goals for the 2025 season.

Higgins told reporters on Tuesday that he wants “to go do what they paid me to do” as a weapon in the passing game. Higgins had 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and those numbers could have been even bigger if he had not missed five games due to soft tissue injuries.

Those absences lead Higgins to his second goal. He also missed five games during the 2023 season and he spent the early part of the offseason “doing things that prevent those injuries happening” again this year because he knows what the Bengals can do if they are at full strength.

“I plan on staying healthy,” Higgins said, via Cincinnati Bengals Talk. “Let’s not say ‘if.’ Let’s not do that. It’s too early to be doing that. I plan on it. When I do, definitely could be deadly.”

Offense wasn’t the problem in Cincinnati last season and it’s unlikely to be the issue in 2025 if Higgins is on the field the majority of the time. Whether that leads to a better outcome for the team is a tougher question to answer at this point in the calendar.