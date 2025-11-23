 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins is in the concussion protocol

  
Published November 23, 2025 06:09 PM

The Bengals expect to have wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens and it looks like there’s a good chance of quarterback Joe Burrow playing as well, but Tee Higgins is unlikely to join them on the field.

Higgins left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots after he landed on his head while trying to catch a pass in the fourth quarter and he did not return. The Bengals later announced that Higgins has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Clearing the concussion protocol in any week is difficult and it’s all but certain that he’ll be ruled out for the Thanksgiving game.

Higgins had five catches for 31 yards in the loss.