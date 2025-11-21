 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins: Joe Burrow looks outstanding, if he’s ready, I’m ready

  
Published November 21, 2025 09:57 AM

To this point, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has not announced that Joe Burrow will start on Sunday against the Patriots. But signs continue to point in that direction.

Burrow was a full participant at practice for the second day in a row on Thursday. After the session, receiver Tee Higgins — who will be WR1 on Sunday with Ja’Marr Chase’s one-game suspension — told reporters that Burrow has been looking “outstanding.”

He’s slinging it deep, short routes,” Higgins said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “Everything’s been pretty good.”

Higgins added that when he asked Burrow if he was playing, the quarterback gave him a look that Baby described as “a side-eyed stare with a slight smirk.”

“He needs to take as much time as he needs, but I mean, he looks good,” Higgins said. “If he’s ready, then I’m ready. Take as much time as you need to get back to 100 percent, which I think he is [at] now.”

We’ll see how the Bengals list Burrow when they release their final injury report of the week, later on Friday.