Tee Higgins limited in return to practice on Thursday

  
Published September 19, 2024 05:23 PM

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was officially limited in his return to practice.

Higgins has been sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered during the practice week before the season opener. Head coach Zac Taylor said earlier on Thursday that the Bengals would “see where it goes” after getting Higgins back on the field.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (hamstring), and tight end Tanner Hudson (knee) all did not practice.

Safety Vonn Bell (back), tight end Mike Gesicki (calf), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb), and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral) were all limited.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) remains on the injury report as a full participant.