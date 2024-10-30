 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown did not practice on Wednesday

  
Published October 30, 2024 05:04 PM

The Bengals did not have two of their key offensive players on the field on Wednesday.

Receiver Tee Higgins (quad) and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) both did not practice.

Head coach Zac Taylor once again characterized both players as day-to-day during his Wednesday press conference.

Higgins missed the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles. He’s caught 29 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.

The fibula designation for Brown is new this week.

Cincinnati defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) was a full participant in practice.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) continues to be listed as a full participant in practice as well.