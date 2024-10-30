Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown did not practice on Wednesday

The Bengals did not have two of their key offensive players on the field on Wednesday.

Receiver Tee Higgins (quad) and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) both did not practice.

Head coach Zac Taylor once again characterized both players as day-to-day during his Wednesday press conference.

Higgins missed the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles. He’s caught 29 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns so far this season.

The fibula designation for Brown is new this week.

Cincinnati defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) was a full participant in practice.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) continues to be listed as a full participant in practice as well.