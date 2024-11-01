 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. listed as doubtful for Bengals

  
Published November 1, 2024 02:24 PM

The Bengals are set to play without a couple of offensive starters against the Raiders on Sunday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. missed practice for the third straight day on Friday. They have both been listed as doubtful to play against Las Vegas.

Higgins did not play last week because of a quad injury while Brown, who has knee and fibula injuries, has started all eight games this season. He has missed big chunks of the last two games, however.

Running back Zack Moss (neck) is also listed as doubtful. Wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) and safety Geno Stone (shin) are listed as questionable while defensive end Sam Hubbard (shin) has no injury designation after being added to the report on Thursday.