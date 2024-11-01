Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown Jr. listed as doubtful for Bengals

The Bengals are set to play without a couple of offensive starters against the Raiders on Sunday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. missed practice for the third straight day on Friday. They have both been listed as doubtful to play against Las Vegas.

Higgins did not play last week because of a quad injury while Brown, who has knee and fibula injuries, has started all eight games this season. He has missed big chunks of the last two games, however.

Running back Zack Moss (neck) is also listed as doubtful. Wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) and safety Geno Stone (shin) are listed as questionable while defensive end Sam Hubbard (shin) has no injury designation after being added to the report on Thursday.