Tee Higgins out of Thursday practice, Ja’Marr Chase returns

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears to have avoided significant injury but there remains concern about his teammate, Tee Higgins.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Higgins was not practicing on Thursday after he popped up as limited on the Wednesday injury report. That suggests Higgins suffered an injury during Wednesday’s practice.

While it initially appeared Chase also was not going to practice, he then came on the field with a jersey and went through his usual routine during individual drills. Chase is dealing with a back injury after taking a hard fall during the team’s victory over the Bills on Sunday night.

Higgins also made an appearance at practice but was in street clothes.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is not slated to address the media until Friday. We’ll see how Cincinnati lists Higgins and Chase on its injury report, but it seems like Higgins is more at risk of missing Sunday’s game against Houston than Chase at this point.