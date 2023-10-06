Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson questionable for Week 5

The Bengals have not yet made a decision about whether or not receiver Tee Higgins will play on Sunday, but he was able to get back to practice on Friday.

Higgins is officially questionable for the Week 5 matchup with Arizona. He was a limited participant in Friday’s session.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters “we’ll see” about Higgins’ availability, with all parties coming to a conclusion on the plan on Saturday.

“Where the injury is, it’s difficult,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ll collectively make a decision.”

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (back), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back), and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) are also questionable.

Hendrickson was added to the report on Friday when he didn’t practice. Awuzie also didn’t practice on Friday. Taylor-Britt was upgraded to a full participant in practice, which is a good sign for his availability.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown (groin) and tight end Irv Smith (hamstring) were full participants for the last two days and are expected to play.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gathier (knee) has been ruled out.

