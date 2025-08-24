Terique Owens, son of Terrell Owens, scores touchdown for 49ers in preseason finale

The 49ers’ final preseason game featured something 49ers fans have seen plenty of times before: A touchdown catch by T.O.

This time it was Terique Owens, son of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who made a leaping grab for a 22-yard touchdown for the 49ers. After catching the pass, Owens did not pull out a sharpie, grab any popcorn or celebrate at the mid-field logo, but he did briefly mimic counting money.

“Preseason, that was my time to go out there, let it all and just play,” Owens said after the game.

Terique Owens has never played in a regular-season NFL game but has been with the 49ers off and on for most than a year. Last year he spent some time with the 49ers in training camp but was waived in August, then re-signed with their practice squad in October. Owens played college football at both Florida Atlantic and Missouri State.

His father was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 1996 who played for them through 2003 and then played for the Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.