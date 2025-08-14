Terrion Arnold returns to practice, Sam LaPorta to miss some time

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had some good news and some bad news while sharing injury updates at his Thursday press conference.

The positive update was that cornerback Terrion Arnold is set to return to practice. Campbell said that the plan is for Arnold, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, will do individual work and take limited team reps during Thursday’s session.

Arnold was injured in a late July training camp practice and will have a little more than three weeks to get ready for the team’s Week 1 game.

The negative update involved tight end Sam LaPorta. Campbell said LaPorta will be out for a little while due to an undisclosed injury.