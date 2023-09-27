Terron Armstead did not practice on Wednesday

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead made his 2023 debut in last Sunday’s 70-20 victory over the Broncos, but he wasn’t on the field for Wednesday’s practice.

Miami’s injury report noted that Armstead (back/ankle/knee) did not participate in the day’s session. Armstead has been listed on the injury report for the last three weeks with the same issues.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique), center Connor Williams (groin), receiver River Cracraft (shoulder), and receiver Erik Ezukanma (neck) also did not practice.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (groin), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin), tight end Tyler Kroft (back), and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) were all limited.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), and cornerback Eli Apple (neck/gameday concussion protocol evaluation) were all full participants. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier on Wednesday that if all goes well with Waddle, he could clear concussion protocol.