Terry McLaurin, Commanders agree to three-year extension

The contract dispute between Terry McLaurin and the Commanders has come to an end.

McLaurin and Washington have agreed to a three-year extension, according to multiple reports.

The early numbers indicate the deal is worth up to $96 million.

McLaurin, who turns 30 next month, was previously unhappy with a contract that was set to pay him just $15.5 million in base salary for 2025. That’s far behind the top of the market in average annual value for receivers, which is led by Ja’Marr Chase at $40.25 million per year. McLaurin’s previous contract had him at an AAV of $23.2 million.

McLaurin did not report to training camp initially but was then staging a hold-in as the two sides negotiated a deal.

A third-round pick in 2019, McLaurin has been one of the league’s most consistent, durable receivers over the last six seasons. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last five years, catching at least 77 passes in all of those seasons. He has not missed a game since 2020, starting all 17 contests in each of the last four years.

In 2024, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards with a career-high 13 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler for the second time.

Now that the deal is done, McLaurin and the Commanders can get to work building on a 2024 season that saw the club reach the NFC Championship Game with young QB Jayden Daniels.