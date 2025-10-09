 Skip navigation
Terry McLaurin did not practice Thursday

  
Published October 9, 2025 04:38 PM

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has missed the past two games with a quad injury.

Coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism earlier this week that McLaurin will return for the Monday night game against the Bears.

McLaurin, though, did not return to practice on Thursday. He has not practiced since Week 3.

McLaurin has 10 catches for 149 yards this season.

The Commanders also practiced without wide receiver Deebo Samuel (heel/rest) and running back Chris Rodriguez (calf).

Tight end John Bates (shoulder) and wide receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee) were limited.

Offensive guard Sam Cosmi (knee) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) were full participants.

Cosmi is in his 21-day return to practice window and could return this week.