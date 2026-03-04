 Skip navigation
Cowboys restructure CeeDee Lamb’s contract to move under the 2026 cap

  
Published March 4, 2026 10:54 AM

The Cowboys have moved under the $301.2 million salary cap for the 2026 season by completing three contract restructures.

Shortly after word came that they restructured the deals of quarterback Dak Prescott and left tackle Tyler Smith, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported that they have also restructured wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s deal.

The three moves created around $66 million of cap space for the team without altering the overall compensation for any of the players. The remaining cap hits have moved into future seasons, which will likely leave the Cowboys with more cap maneuvering to do in the future.

Lamb is signed through the 2028 season with void years pushing the remaining cap hits beyond that point. He had 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games last season.