Terry McLaurin questionable to return with quad injury

  
Published September 21, 2025 03:31 PM

The Commanders are cruising to a win over the Raiders, but they did lose a key player to injury in the second half.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin left the game with a quad injury and the Commanders call him questionable to return. With Washington up 34-10, it would seem to be a good bet that he is done for the day.

McLaurin’s final play was a big one. He took a pass from Marcus Mariota for what appeared to be a touchdown, but he was eventually ruled down on the 1-yard line.

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran the ball in from there and the Commanders will try to keep things from getting interesting in the final minutes.