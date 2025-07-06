Terry McLaurin still isn’t happy with his contract situation

It’s a summer of discontent for multiple pass rushers. There’s a pass catcher who still isn’t happy with his contract.

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin enters the last year of his current deal, at a base salary of $15.5 million. With the new-money market now north of $40 million, he clearly deserves an adjustment. Acknowledging that fact is one thing; coming up with a number that makes him happy is another.

Via BleacherReport.com, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported during a Sunday SportsCenter that McLaurin is “not happy with where things are with an extension.” That’s sort of obvious, given that he boycotted the entire offseason program — voluntary and mandatory. And in a deadline-driven sport, there’s no need for the Commanders to get to their best number until training camp approaches.

Will he hold out if he doesn’t get what he wants before camp starts? That remains to be seen. Regardless, he turns 30 on September 15; this is his last shot to get paid. And the best way to apply leverage is to deny services.

McLaurin has five straight 1,000-yard seasons. Last year, he finished with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The best news for the Commanders is that a new deal undoubtedly would drop his cap number, which is due to be $25.5 million in 2025. That said, they may prefer to burn up cap dollars during the next two years of quarterback Jayden Daniels’s rookie deal. Come 2027, it’ll be time to pay him a lot more than $9.436 million he’s making per year on his initial NFL contract.