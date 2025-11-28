 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Other PFT Content

Terry McLaurin will play for the Commanders Sunday, Noah Brown will not

  
Published November 28, 2025 01:27 PM

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is ready to go for Sunday night.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Friday that McLaurin will play against the Broncos. McLaurin has missed six of the team’s last seven games with a quad injury, but was able to practice all of this week and is set for his fifth appearance of the 2025 season.

Noah Brown will not be joining him in the lineup. Brown practiced this week, but Quinn said he will not be activated from injured reserve this weekend. The Commanders will also remain without quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders are expected to activate safety Will Harris. They opened up a roster spot on Friday by releasing wide receiver Robbie Chosen.