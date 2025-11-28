Terry McLaurin will play for the Commanders Sunday, Noah Brown will not

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is ready to go for Sunday night.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said on Friday that McLaurin will play against the Broncos. McLaurin has missed six of the team’s last seven games with a quad injury, but was able to practice all of this week and is set for his fifth appearance of the 2025 season.

Noah Brown will not be joining him in the lineup. Brown practiced this week, but Quinn said he will not be activated from injured reserve this weekend. The Commanders will also remain without quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders are expected to activate safety Will Harris. They opened up a roster spot on Friday by releasing wide receiver Robbie Chosen.