Tetairoa McMillan returns to practice for Panthers

The Panthers got their top wide receiver back on the practice field on Thursday.

Rookie Tetairoa McMillan was a full participant as the team moved closer to Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. McMillian was listed as out of practice on Wednesday due to foot and ankle injuries.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (knee) was out of practice for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Travelle Wharton (hamstring) was the only other player out.

Left guard Damien Lewis (illness), right tackle Taylor Moten (back), and linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) were limited participants. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (rest) and wide receiver David Moore (elbow) joined McMillan as full participants.