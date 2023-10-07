Texans activate Tytus Howard, Cameron Johnston off of IR

The Texans will have one of their key offensive linemen back for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Houston has activated right tackle Tytus Howard off of injured reserve after he missed the first four games of the season, the team announced on Saturday.

Howard has been expected to return all week. But the club may not have left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is questionable with a knee injury.

Texans punter Cameron Johnston has also been activated off injured reserve.

Cornerback D’Angelo Ross and linebacker Garret Wallow have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Houston has also signed defensive end Derek Rivers to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad.