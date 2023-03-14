 Skip navigation
Texans agree to deal with Noah Brown

  
Published March 14, 2023 08:09 AM
March 14, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on some of the most impactful reported free agency signings so far, featuring Cam Sutton, Dre’Mont Jones, Jamel Dean and more.

The Texans agreed to a deal with veteran wideout Robert Woods after he was released by the Titans and they’ve reportedly come to terms with another free agent receiver on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms with Noah Brown. The terms of the deal, which can’t become official until Wednesday, have not been disclosed.

Brown was a Cowboys seventh-round pick in 2017 and he’s spent his entire NFL career in Dallas. He saw the most offensive playing time of his career in 2022 and set personal bests with 43 catches, 555 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Brown and Woods will join Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, John Metchie III, and Amari Rodgers in Houston’s receiving corps, although Cooks is looking for a trade to another team this offseason.