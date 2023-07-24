 Skip navigation
Texans agree to terms with No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud

  
Published July 24, 2023 01:57 PM

The Texans have taken care of an important piece of business before opening training camp this week.

Houston has agreed to terms with No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud on his four-year rookie deal, according to multiple reports.

Stroud’s contract is worth $36.3 million fully guaranteed, with a $23.38 million signing bonus. The quarterback’s entire signing bonus will be paid upfront.

The Texans also hold a fifth-year option on Stroud’s contract. They’ll have to exercise or decline it in the spring of 2026.

With Stroud agreeing to terms, Houston now has all nine of their 2023 draft picks under contract. No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson signed his rookie deal last month.