Texans announce DeMeco Ryans’ first coaching staff, which includes Bill Lazor

  
Published February 24, 2023 12:06 PM
nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
February 16, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.

The Texans released the full list of DeMeco Ryans’ first coaching staff, and it includes a familiar name.

Bill Lazor is listed as senior offensive assistant. He has served as the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins (2014-15), Bengals (2017-18) and Bears (2020-21).

The Texans have retained nine coaches from last year’s staff, including Danny Barrett as their running backs coach.

Barrett, 61, has spent the past five seasons in Houston, coaching under Bill O’Brien, David Culley, Lovie Smith and now Ryans. He owns 40 years of experience spanning the NFL, the Canadian Football League and the collegiate ranks, including 27 seasons as a coach.

Here is the full list of the team’s coaches:

Matt Burke, defensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, offensive coordinator

Frank Ross, special teams coordinator

Stephen Adegoke, safeties

Sean Baker, assistant special teams

Barrett, running backs

Ben Bolling, defensive assistant

Jacques Cesaire, defensive line

Shane Day, senior offensive assistant

Jarrod Johnson, quarterbacks

Chris Kiffin, linebackers

Nick Kray, chief of staff

Lazor, senior offensive assistant

Ben McDaniels, wide receivers/offensive passing game coordinator

DeNarius McGhee, offensive assistant

Jake Moreland, tight ends

Jake Olson, assistant to the coaches

Cole Popovich, assistant offensive line

Chris Strausser, offensive line

Cory Undlin, defensive passing game coordinator

Dino Vasso, cornerbacks