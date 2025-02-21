Texans announce their full 2025 coaching staff

The Texans have announced their full 2025 coaching staff and it looks a lot like their 2024 edition.

The biggest change is at offensive coordinator. Nick Caley replaced Bobby Slowik, who was in the position for DeMeco Ryans’s first two seasons in Houston. They also hired senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist Jerry Schuplinski to an offensive staff that includes offensive line coach/run game coordinator Cole Popovich, assistant head coach/running backs coach Danny Barrett, quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, senior offensive assistant Bill Lazor, wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Ben McDaniels, tight ends coach Jake Moreland, offensive assistant Pat Reilly, offensive assistant Asauni Rufus, offensive assistant Mike Snyder, and assistant offensive line coach Zach Yenser.

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s side of the ball added assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam. Safeties coach Stephen Adegoke, defensive assistant Sean Baker, assistant linebackers coach Ben Bolling, linebackers coach Bill Davis, defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, defensive assistant Cole Weeks, and defensive line coach Rod Wright will be working with them.

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross, assistant special teams coach Will Burnham, and assistant to the head coach Jake Olson round out Ryans’s staff.