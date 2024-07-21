 Skip navigation
Texans are signing RB Cam Akers

  
Published July 21, 2024 07:06 PM

The Texans are adding another weapon to an offense that is becoming more and more stacked.

Via multiple reports, veteran running back Cam Akers is signing with Houston.

A second-round pick of the Rams in 2020, Akers has had a rollercoaster ride of a career. He came on late as a rookie, with 171 rushing yards in a Thursday night romp over the Patriots. He added 221 rushing yards in a pair of playoff games.

It created high hopes for 2021. And then he ruptured an Achilles tendon just before training camp started.

Then, Akers returned for the postseason that year, rushing for 172 in four games and starting the Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

The next year, he started slowly and ended up on the outs. He was available in trade. He wasn’t traded. Fences were mended. He finished the year with three straight 100-yard rushing games.

In 2023, he landed in the doghouse again, after one regular-season game. He was traded to the Vikings after Week 2. He appeared in six games for the Vikings before suffering another Achilles tendon tear.

There was a belief he’d return to the Vikings, where the starting running back is Aaron Jones. Ty Chandler is No. 2.

In Houston, Akers will get rolling behind Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce. If healthy, Akers will give the Texans depth at the position.

And if the Texans are as good as they potentially can be, Akers could end up with a second Super Bowl ring.