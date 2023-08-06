 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion
WoO 2023 Kyle Larson wins Ironman 55 - Trent Gower.jpg
Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws Ironman 55 for the second time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesroutines_230805_1920x1080.jpg
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bellcrash_230806.jpg
Bell spins from lead while racing Bowman
nbc_pk_newkidejijahmoore_230806.jpg
Moore unveiling ‘premiere NFL receiver traits’
nbc_nas_chaseelliotcrash_230806.jpg
Elliott wrecks out of Cup race at Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion
WoO 2023 Kyle Larson wins Ironman 55 - Trent Gower.jpg
Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws Ironman 55 for the second time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesroutines_230805_1920x1080.jpg
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bellcrash_230806.jpg
Bell spins from lead while racing Bowman
nbc_pk_newkidejijahmoore_230806.jpg
Moore unveiling ‘premiere NFL receiver traits’
nbc_nas_chaseelliotcrash_230806.jpg
Elliott wrecks out of Cup race at Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans claim G Keaton Sutherland off waivers

  
Published August 6, 2023 05:55 PM

The Texans announced a couple of roster moves involving offensive linemen on Sunday afternoon.

Guard Keaton Sutherland is joining the team as a waiver claim. The Commanders cut Sutherland on Saturday in order to sign cornerback Jace Whittaker.

Sutherland signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played in one game before moving on to the Dolphins on waivers. He played three games and made two starts in Miami, but was waived the next September and returned to the Bengals. He played in two more games for the Bengals over the next two seasons and spent time on practice squads in San Francisco and Washington last season.

The Texans placed tackle D.J. Scaife on injured reserve to open a spot for Sutherland on the 90-man roster.