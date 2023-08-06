Texans claim G Keaton Sutherland off waivers

The Texans announced a couple of roster moves involving offensive linemen on Sunday afternoon.

Guard Keaton Sutherland is joining the team as a waiver claim. The Commanders cut Sutherland on Saturday in order to sign cornerback Jace Whittaker.

Sutherland signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played in one game before moving on to the Dolphins on waivers. He played three games and made two starts in Miami, but was waived the next September and returned to the Bengals. He played in two more games for the Bengals over the next two seasons and spent time on practice squads in San Francisco and Washington last season.

The Texans placed tackle D.J. Scaife on injured reserve to open a spot for Sutherland on the 90-man roster.