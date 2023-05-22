Texans cut Darius Joiner to make room for Jacob Martin

The Texans made official the signing of free agent Jacob Martin. The outside linebacker visited the Texans after the Broncos released him last week.

He agreed to a one-year contract Friday.

Martin spent 2019-21 with the Texans, appearing in 45 games with 15 starts.

The Texans had to make a corresponding move and waived rookie defensive back Darius Joiner.

The Duke product signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft. He earned third-team all-conference honors last season.

Joiner totaled 97 tackles, two interceptions, four sacks, eight tackles for losses and two forced fumbles last season.

Joiner previously played at Jacksonville State and Western Illinois before joining Duke, seeing action in 53 career college games with 28 starts.