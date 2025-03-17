 Skip navigation
Texans cut WR Kearis Jackson, S Brandon Hill, CB Anthony Averett

  
Published March 17, 2025 04:24 PM

Houston has moved on from three players on Monday.

The Texans announced they have waived receiver Kearis Jackson and safety Brandon Hill along with releasing cornerback Anthony Averett.

Hill was waived with a failed physical designation.

All three players did not appear in a game for Houston in 2024. Jackson has played two career games for the Titans, both of which were in 2023. Hill appeared in two games for Houston in 2023.

Averett has the most experience of the three, appearing in 51 career games for the Ravens and Raiders. But he has not played in a regular-season game since 2022.