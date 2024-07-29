Texans’ Denico Autry suspended six games

Newly signed Texans defensive end Denico Autry will miss the first six games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Autry released a statement saying he was given a prescription medication that had a banned substance, without his knowledge.

“Over the course of my ten-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs. Over that period, I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result. I was, therefore, stunned this offseason when I learned that one of my tests returned a positive result,” Autry said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“I immediately investigated the matter and discovered that a pharmacy to which my doctors submitted a prescription for a different medication, had, whether intentionally, recklessly, or negligently, included a banned substance. I want to be clear, at no time did I know or even suspect that this medication contained a banned substance.

“Upon discovering the source of the positive test, I immediately retained legal counsel in connection with this matter. My counsel provided the NFL with information, including documentation from my doctors, establishing that I neither asked for nor was prescribed any banned substances. It was important to me that the NFL know that I did not intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance. I understand, however, that under the NFL’s policies, ultimate responsibility for what enters my body rests with me. To that end, while I intend to explore legal options pertaining to the circumstances that resulted in my positive test, I have accepted the NFL’s punishment of a six-game suspension.

“I want to apologize to the Texans organization, my teammates, and the fans for any distraction this may cause. Finally, I want to assure our fans that my commitment to competing to the best of my ability has only grown and I look forward to returning to the field.”

The 34-year-old Autry entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2014 and has played for the Raiders, Colts and Titans before signing with the Texans this year.