Texans, Derek Stingley Jr. agree to three-year contract extension

Derek Stingley Jr. has reset the cornerback market.

According to multiple reports, Stingley has agreed to a record three-year extension with the Texans, becoming the highest-paid defensive back in league history.

The initial numbers indicate Stingley’s deal is worth $90 million with $89 million guaranteed. His $30 million average creates a new high for CBs. Jaycee Horn had been atop the list with his $25 million extension that was agreed to earlier this month.

Stingley, 23, had a terrific third season in 2024, registering 18 passes defended with five interceptions. He was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the first time.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Stingley has recorded 36 passes defensed with 11 interceptions in 37 career games.