Texans dominate Broncos in first half, lead 13-3 at halftime

The Texans dominated the Broncos in the first half. But it’s closer than it should be after the Texans settled for two chip-shot field goals and C.J. Stroud missed a wide-open John Metchie for what would have been a walk-in touchdown in the waning seconds.

As it is, Houston leads Denver 13-3 at halftime.

The Broncos doubled their first half yards on their final drive of the first half (not counting a kneel down to end the half). They went 56 yards in 13 plays, stalling at the Houston 16 and settling for a 34-yard Wil Lutz field goal with 1:24 left in the second quarter.

Texans backup kicker Matt Ammendola has field goals of 29 and 38 yards, with Houston stalling at the Denver 11 and 20.

The game’s only touchdown was costly for the Texans.

Rookie receiver Tank Dell had his left leg rolled behind while blocking on Dameon Pierce’s 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Dell was carted to the training room with an ankle injury.

The Texans have outgained the Broncos 259 to 103.

Stroud has completed 8 of 15 passes for 182 yards, with Nico Collins catching four passes for 122 yards.

Russell Wilson is only 5-of-10 for 44 yards.

Broncos returner Marvin Mims left for the training room in the second quarter. He has a rib injury but returned before the end of the half. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain returned to the game after having his knee examined.