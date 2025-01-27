 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Texans hire Mike Tomon as team president

  
Published January 27, 2025 04:57 PM

The Texans hired Mike Tomon as the new team president, the club announced on Monday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mike Tomon to our Texans family,” Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. “Mike is a proven leader who brings more than 20 years of experience in sports and entertainment to our team. His extensive background in stadium development and passion for inspiring those around him shined during our conversations. As we enter this next chapter as an organization, I’m looking forward to the future of our business operations under his leadership.”

Tomon will oversee the direction and management of all Texans’ business operations including marketing, communications, broadcasting, ticket sales and services, event services, corporate sponsorship, community relations, accounting, legal, human resources and general administration, as well as overseeing all aspects of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment.

Tomon has worked at Legends — a company formed in 2008 by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner — since 2014, most recently as the co-president & chief operating officer. He was responsible for global operations, including domestic and international revenue generation and growth across their 360-degree service solution platform.

During Tomon’s tenure, Legends had several strategic acquisitions that led to substantial growth while establishing partnerships with global brands such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, FIFA and the Rugby World Cup. He also was involved in commercial engagements of NFL venues such as SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium and The Star in Frisco, while also assisting with the 2024 Olympics in Paris and 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’m honored to join the Texans during such a fun and exciting time,” Tomon said. “I want to thank Janice, Cal, Hannah, and the McNair family for giving me this incredible opportunity to join the NFL. I love working with people who are passionate about their work and love what they do, and it was clear in our conversations that the McNairs love this organization and the city of Houston. Their vision for this team and aspirations to be champions in every way allowed us to connect immediately. I also want to thank my wife, Lauren, and my two children for their support, we’re all thrilled about the opportunity to move to Houston. I know that Texans fans are among the most passionate in the NFL, and I can’t wait to get started.”