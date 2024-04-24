Texans hosted DE Dawuane Smoot on a free agent visit

Free agent defensive end Dawuane Smoot has spent his entire career with the Jaguars, but he is drawing interest from an AFC South rival.

Smoot visited the Texans on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Smoot, 29, played 12 games last season, seeing action on 340 defensive snaps. He totaled 10 tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

The Jaguars made him a third-round pick in 2017, and he has played 99 games with 17 starts in his career. He has totaled 133 tackles, five forced fumbles, five passes defensed, 23.5 sacks and 64 quarterback hits.

The Texans have Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson as starters and Derek Barnett and Mario Edwards Jr. as their top backups.