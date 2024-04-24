 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Texans hosted DE Dawuane Smoot on a free agent visit

  
Published April 24, 2024 05:13 PM

Free agent defensive end Dawuane Smoot has spent his entire career with the Jaguars, but he is drawing interest from an AFC South rival.

Smoot visited the Texans on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Smoot, 29, played 12 games last season, seeing action on 340 defensive snaps. He totaled 10 tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

The Jaguars made him a third-round pick in 2017, and he has played 99 games with 17 starts in his career. He has totaled 133 tackles, five forced fumbles, five passes defensed, 23.5 sacks and 64 quarterback hits.

The Texans have Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson as starters and Derek Barnett and Mario Edwards Jr. as their top backups.