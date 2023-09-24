Texans lead Jaguars 17-0 at halftime

For some reason, the Texans have the Jaguars’ number.

Jacksonville ended a nine-game losing streak to Houston in January, but the Texans have won 15 of the past 18 meetings. Trevor Lawrence is 1-3 as a starter against Houston.

The Jaguars will need a big comeback in the second half to avoid an upset to the Texans today.

Houston, which scored only 29 points in its first two games, leads 17-0 at halftime.

The Texans got a 1-yard touchdown run from Dameon Pierce and a 4-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Brevin Jordan. They went 56 yards in nine plays following a Jamal Agnrew fumble with 1:04 left in the first half, and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

The Texans have outgained the Jaguars 209 to 158.

Brandon McManus missed a 48-yard field goal on the Jaguars’ first drive, and he had a 51-yarder blocked by Will Anderson. Those drives to the Houston 30 and 33 are as close as the Jaguars have gotten to scoring today.

Stroud is 14-of-21 for 162 yards and a touchdown, outplaying Lawrence, who is 10-of-16 for 89 yards. Tank Dell has three catches for 59 yards.