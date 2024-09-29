 Skip navigation
Texans pledge $1 million to hurricane relief

  
September 29, 2024

The latest hurricane to hit the United States did not affect Houston. But the folks in Houston know very well what a hurricane can do.

The Texans have pledged $1 million to hurricane relief efforts. The team announced the move on Sunday.

“We are committed to supporting those who have been impacted by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene,” Texans chair and CEO Cal McNair said. “Giving back is at the heart of who we are as an organization and we hope our support will help to provide resources to those in need throughout the region.”

Buccaneers ownership has pledged $1 million, and Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper have pledged $3 million. McNair’s gesture brings the NFL team total to $5 million, and hopefully counting.

You can donate by texting HELENE to 90999.