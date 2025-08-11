Texans put DL Marlon Davidson on injured reserve

The Texans officially added veteran safety Jalen Mills to their roster on Monday and they also announced a corresponding move to create space for him in Houston.

Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was placed on injured reserve. He won’t be able to return to active duty this year unless he’s released with an injury settlement.

Davidson played 37 snaps against the Vikings on Saturday and made two tackles.

It’s the second straight year that Davidson has landed on injured reserve in August. He tore his biceps while playing for the Titans last year and had 10 tackles and a sack in five games for Tennessee in 2023. The 2020 second-round pick also had 29 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble in 19 games for the Falcons in his first two NFL seasons.