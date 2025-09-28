Texans blank Titans 26-0 for first win

The Texans aren’t playing good football by any stretch, but they did show they are better than the Titans on Sunday.

Houston blanked Tennessee 26-0 in a game that might have set modern-era football back years. The Texans are 1-3, while the Titans remain winless at 0-4.

The Texans led 6-0 at halftime but scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. They entered the game ranked 32nd in scoring with three touchdowns and 38 points in the first three games.

The Texans ranked 29th in total offense but outgained the Titans 353 to 175, perhaps putting Brian Callahan’s future with Tennessee in question.

C.J. Stroud, who has taken heavy criticism for his play to start his third season, had his best game of the season. He went 22-of-28 for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 12-yard touchdown throw to running back Woody Marks and a 24-yarder to rookie Jayden Higgins. Marks also had an 18-yard touchdown run, running for 69 yards on 17 carries and catching four passes for 50 yards.

Nico Collins caught four passes for 79 yards.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked field goals from 47 and 43 yards but missed from 54. Titans kicker Joey Slye missed from 41 and 43 yards.

Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, went 10-of-26 for 108 yards with an interception.

Derek Stingley, who was questionable to play with an oblique injury, intercepted Ward on a high pass that bounced off the hands of Elic Ayomanor in the fourth quarter. Danielle Hunter had two sacks.