Texans sign 12 undrafted free agents

The Texans announced the addition of a dozen undrafted free agents to their 90-man roster on Friday.

The group includes running backs Josh Pitsenberger and Noah Whittington. David Montgomery, Woody Marks, and Jahwar Jordan are the veteran backs in Houston.

Pitsenberger ran 313 times for 1,571 yards and 19 touchdowns at Yale last season. Whittington ran 129 times for 829 yards and six touchdowns with Oregon in 2025.

The Texans also signed Tennessee defensive tackle Dominic Bailey, South Dakota State offensive lineman Sam Hagen, Missouri cornerback Stephen Hall, N.C. State defensive end Sabastian Harsh, Iowa State offensive lineman James Neal III, Colgate wide receiver Treyvhon Saunders, Illinois State wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz, Syracuse punter Jack Stonehouse, Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall, and Stanford cornerback Collin Wright.