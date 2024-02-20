Texans sign DE Marcus Haynes

The Texans signed a player to their offseason roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have reached a deal with defensive end Marcus Haynes. No terms of the contract were announced.

Haynes signed with the Broncos last year after going undrafted out of Old Dominion. He had five tackles and a pass defensed in the preseason, but failed to make the cut to 53 players at the end of the summer.

Haynes returned to the practice squad, but was released in November.

The Texans have defensive end Will Anderson under contract for 2024, but Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes, and Derek Barnett are all set to become free agents next month.