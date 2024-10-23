 Skip navigation
Texans sign Devin White

  
Published October 23, 2024 10:25 AM

After being released by the Eagles earlier this month, linebacker Devin White has found a new home.

The Texans announced on Wednesday morning that they’ve signed White.

White, 26, had signed with Philadelphia in the offseason on a one-year deal after spending his first five seasons with Tampa Bay. But he did not appear in a regular-season game for the Eagles this season, inactive for the first four games of the year.

In 14 games for the Buccaneers last season, White had 83 total tackles with five for loss, nine quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. He also recorded five passes defensed with two interceptions.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 draft, White has appeared in 76 games with 75 starts, tallying 23.0 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, 64 quarterback hits, 21 passes defended, and three interceptions in his career.

The Texans will host the division-rival Colts on Sunday.