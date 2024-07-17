Texans sign G Chris Reed, waive three players

The Texans became the first team to have all of its players report to training camp on Wednesday and they made several roster moves after welcoming the players to the facility.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed guard Chris Reed to the 90-man roster. The report also confirms the previously reported signings of wide receiver Quintez Cephus and defensive end Malik Fisher.

Reed played nine games and made one start for the Vikings over the last two seasons. He’s also played for the Colts, Panthers, Dolphins, and Jaguars.

The Texans waived guard LaDarius Henderson, wide receiver Jaxon Janke, and defensive end Pheldarius Payne in corresponding moves.

In addition to the roster tweaks, the Texans also place several players on injury/illness lists. Defensive end Dylan Horton, who is in remission from lymphoma, is on the non-football illness list while fullback Andrew Beck, linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, and defensive back D’Angelo Ross are on the physically unable to perform list. All four players can be activated at any time, but may not practice until they are taken off those lists.