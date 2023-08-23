Texans sign S Darius Joiner, waive S Tyree Gillespie

The Texans swapped out one safety for another on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Darius Joiner to their 90-man roster. Tyree Gillespie was waived with an injury designation to open up a spot for Joiner.

Joiner went undrafted after spending time at Jacksonville State, Western Illinois, and Duke over the course of his time in college. He had 97 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 13 games for the Blue Devils last season.

Gillespie played three games for the Jaguars last season and 11 games for the Raiders in 2021. He was a fourth-round choice in Vegas that season.