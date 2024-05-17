Texans sign third-round safety Calen Bullock

The Texans signed third-round safety Calen Bullock on Frday, the team announced.

Bullock’s signing leaves only second-round offensive tackle Blake Fisher unsigned among the nine members of the 2024 draft class.

The Texans previously signed second-round cornerback Kamari Lassiter, fourth-round tight end Cade Stover, sixth-round linebacker Jamal Hill, sixth-round running back Jawhar Jordan, seventh-round defensive end Solomon Byrd, seventh-round defensive tackle Marcus Harris and seventh-round guard LaDarius Henderson.

As a junior in 2023, Bullock led USC with nine pass breakups. He also recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions, including one returned 30 yards for a touchdown against Utah.

Bullock started all 12 of the games he appeared in for the Trojans in 2023. He earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors and the Associated Press midseason All-America second-team.