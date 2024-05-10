Texans sign top pick Kamari Lassiter

The Texans’ first draft pick of 2024 is now under contract.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter, selected out of Georgia with the 42nd overall pick, signed his contract today.

With the six Texans draft picks who signed yesterday, Houston now has seven of its nine draft picks signed. Second-round offensive tackle Blake Fisher and third-round safety Calen Bullock remain unsigned.

The Texans also signed undrafted rookies Tarique Barnes, British Brooks, Jadon Janke, Jaxon Janke, Pheldarius Payne and Max Tooley.

Houston also waived running back Gerrid Doaks, who has spent time on their practice squad each of the last two seasons but has never played in a regular-season game.