 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans sign top pick Kamari Lassiter

  
Published May 10, 2024 12:49 PM

The Texans’ first draft pick of 2024 is now under contract.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter, selected out of Georgia with the 42nd overall pick, signed his contract today.

With the six Texans draft picks who signed yesterday, Houston now has seven of its nine draft picks signed. Second-round offensive tackle Blake Fisher and third-round safety Calen Bullock remain unsigned.

The Texans also signed undrafted rookies Tarique Barnes, British Brooks, Jadon Janke, Jaxon Janke, Pheldarius Payne and Max Tooley.

Houston also waived running back Gerrid Doaks, who has spent time on their practice squad each of the last two seasons but has never played in a regular-season game.