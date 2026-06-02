Texans sign undrafted free agent OL Derrick Graham

The Texans signed undrafted free agent offensive lineman Derrick Graham on Tuesday, the team announced.

Graham recently worked out for the Texans.

He played for Texans offensive line coach and run game coordinator Cole Popovich at Troy University before transferring to Texas A&M and then following former Troy coach Jon Sumrall to Tulane. Graham is the son of Derrick Graham Sr., who played nine NFL seasons.

The Texans cut offensive guard Sidy Sow on Monday in a corresponding move.

Graham earned first-team all-conference at Tulane.