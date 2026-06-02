 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_donaldconvo_260602.jpg
Would Donald actually make a comeback to Rams?
nbc_pft_garrettcontract_260602.jpg
Will Garrett want a new contract with the Rams?
nbc_pft_garrettimpact_260602.jpg
How the Garrett trade impacts both Rams and Browns

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_donaldconvo_260602.jpg
Would Donald actually make a comeback to Rams?
nbc_pft_garrettcontract_260602.jpg
Will Garrett want a new contract with the Rams?
nbc_pft_garrettimpact_260602.jpg
How the Garrett trade impacts both Rams and Browns

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans sign undrafted free agent OL Derrick Graham

  
Published June 2, 2026 01:50 PM

The Texans signed undrafted free agent offensive lineman Derrick Graham on Tuesday, the team announced.

Graham recently worked out for the Texans.

He played for Texans offensive line coach and run game coordinator Cole Popovich at Troy University before transferring to Texas A&M and then following former Troy coach Jon Sumrall to Tulane. Graham is the son of Derrick Graham Sr., who played nine NFL seasons.

The Texans cut offensive guard Sidy Sow on Monday in a corresponding move.

Graham earned first-team all-conference at Tulane.