Texans sign veteran OL Cameron Erving

  
Published August 3, 2024 04:44 PM

The Texans signed free agent offensive lineman Cameron Erving on Saturday, the team announced.

Erving, 31, had worked out for the Texans on July 17.

He played three games with two starts with the Saints in 2023 after signing with the team’s practice squad Oct. 3.

The Browns made him a first-round pick out of Florida State in 2015. Cleveland traded him to the Chiefs for a fifth-round draft pick in 2017.

He also has played for the Panthers and Cowboys.

Erving, who has played guard, tackle and center, has started 58 of 98 career games played in the NFL.

The Texans waived offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas with an injury designation in a corresponding move. Thomas hurt his right foot/ankle during Tuesday’s practice.