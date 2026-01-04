 Skip navigation
Texans take control over Colts with two touchdowns in one minute

  
Published January 4, 2026 02:06 PM

The Texans have shaken off a slow first quarter and taken control in the second quarter today against the Colts.

Houston opened the second quarter with an 11-play, 82-yard drive that ended with a C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins, giving the Texans a 13-10 lead.

On the subsequent possession, Colts quarterback Riley Leonard fumbled and the Texans recovered deep in Colts territory. From there, Stroud ran for a two-yard touchdown, only a minute of playing time after his touchdown pass, and the Texans now lead 20-10.

If the Texans win and the Jaguars lose, the Texans win the AFC South. Unfortunately for Houston, the Jaguars appear well on their way to blowing out the Titans. Still, if the Texans win they’re guaranteed of being at worst the No. 5 seed in the AFC, and they appear well on their way to clinching that.