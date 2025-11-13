Texans tight end Dalton Schultz remains out of practice

The Texans had five players out of practice for a second consecutive day. The team already has ruled out quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quad) for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Tight ends Dalton Schultz (illness/shoulder) and Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder) also remained out.

Dalton’s illness was a new addition to the practice report.

Defensive end Denico Autry, who was out of Wednesday’s session, returned to limited work with his knee injury.

Linebacker Jake Hansen (elbow), offensive guard Ed Ingram (knee) and tight end Cade Stover (foot) again were limited.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) returned to full participation.