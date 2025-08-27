 Skip navigation
Texans to re-sign TE Harrison Bryant

  
Published August 27, 2025 12:03 PM

One of the veterans the Texans released will shortly be back with the club.

According to multiple reports, tight end Harrison Bryant is going to re-sign with Houston.

Though no corresponding move has been reported, Bryant’s release was an apparent procedural move given that he’s a vested veteran who did not require waivers.

Bryant, 27, appeared in 13 games for the Raiders last year, catching nine passes for 86 yards.

A 2020 fourth-round pick, Bryant spent his first four seasons with the Browns. He has 98 career receptions for 877 yards with 10 touchdowns in 78 games.